NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:05 p.m. Pacific Time. A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Gregory Lundberg Carly Zipp (212) 297-6441 (212) 297-6479 greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-chairman-and-chief-executive-officer-jeremy-male-to-participate-in-the-2019-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-300798175.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.