OUTFRONT Media : Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel To Participate In The 2019 Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

0
03/04/2019 | 12:56pm EST

NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Matthew Siegel, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:




Investors:

Media:

Gregory Lundberg

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6441

(212) 297-6479

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com  

carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-chief-financial-officer-matthew-siegel-to-participate-in-the-2019-deutsche-bank-media-internet--telecom-conference-300805964.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
