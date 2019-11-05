Log in
OUTFRONT Media : Leads Movember Out of Home Campaign To Promote Awareness for Men's Health

11/05/2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE: OUT) unveils new out of home assets for Movember, the leading men's health charity, to raise awareness for men's health this month. The campaign is running on digital billboards, bus kings, and in-car subway assets throughout New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Dallas.

Each year, thousands of men join the challenge to "Grow a Mo", or moustache, during Movember. This year, the charity's creative focuses on the many different and unique types of moustaches on real-life men in the public: 'the lopsided one, 'the first one', 'the grey one', and more. Movember wanted to leverage the power of the assets with creative to help bring awareness to their mission of "changing the face of men's health" around the world.

"Movember began in Australia in 2003 and since then we have grown from 30 moustaches to more than 5 million, raising over $911M to fund 1,250 men's health projects," said Mark Hedstrom, Movember US Executive Director. "We are really proud to encourage men to grow moustaches for Movember with the message that whatever they grow will save a bro."

For the second year, Movember has chosen OUTFRONT assets because of their storytelling capability in highly sought after locations that give the charity a strong presence in the public. Out of home advertising continues to be a smart and successful buy for brands and charities alike; the results from the assets continue to meet their campaign objectives.

"We are proud to be an integral part of Movember's campaign to bring awareness to men's health," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "We are thrilled to help tell their story on our out of home assets which will ensure fantastic exposure in cities across the country."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:


OUTFRONT Investors:                                 

OUTFRONT Press: 

 Gregory Lundberg                                         

Courtney Richards

(212) 297-6441                                                

646-876-9404

greg.lundberg@outfrontmedia.com                   

Courtney.richards@outfrontmedia.com

 

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-leads-movember-out-of-home-campaign-to-promote-awareness-for-mens-health-300952104.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
