OUTFRONT Media : To Report 2019 First Quarter Results On May 7, 2019

0
04/02/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.  The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on May 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-458-4121 (U.S. callers) and 323-794-2597 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 6920713.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:




Investors:

Media:

Gregory Lundberg

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6441

(212) 297-6479

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com

carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2019-first-quarter-results-on-may-7-2019-300823443.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
