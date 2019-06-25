Log in
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC

(OUT)
OUTFRONT Media : To Report 2019 Second Quarter Results On August 6, 2019

06/25/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on August 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 323-794-2423 (U.S. callers) and 888-204-4368 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 1071539.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:




Investors:

Media:

Gregory Lundberg

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6441

(212) 297-6479

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com

carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2019-second-quarter-results-on-august-6-2019-300874819.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
