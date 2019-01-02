Outfront Media : Partners with Leading Travel/Lifestyle Guru The Points Guy for First Out-of-Home Campaign

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) today announced that popular lifestyle media brand The Points Guy has launched their first-ever out-of-home (OOH) campaign with OUTFRONT.

Billboards will be running until January 6th, 2019 in three high-traffic locations; Times Square (Broadway and West 45th Street), Port Authority (42nd Street and 8th Avenue) and Penn Station (33rd Street and 7th Avenue). These are prized locations not only for their daily pedestrian/motor vehicle traffic, but for the number of times that they play a starring role in social media posts, as tourists and New Yorkers alike share creative content with audiences around the world.

"These locations, at this time of year, ensure fantastic exposure for The Points Guy and the brand's followers; according to Forbes, New York City sees more than five million tourists during the holiday season," said Jodi Senese, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "We are seeing smart marketers leverage the social sharing potential of these sites with great success."

"TPG readers are smart, savvy and engaged. We're excited to expand our loyal following with this large-scale billboard campaign, while offering consumers the gift of travel," says Brian Kelly CEO and Founder of The Points Guy. "This initiative with OUTFRONT Media is the perfect way to start 2019, and we're looking forward to seeing the traction and engagement."

The Points Guy is hosting a contest where consumers have the opportunity to win $1,000 in flight credits by following The Points Guy on Instagram, and taking a picture of a The Points Guy billboard and posting it on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #TPGNYC. For the full terms and condition of The Points Guy promotion, visit: https://thepointsguy.com/sweepstakes-rules/

Website references included in this press release have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About The Points Guy:

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online resource for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content consists of first-hand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides, immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, Founder and CEO Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancer contacts from around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 8 million unique monthly visitors and more than 2.3 million followers across social media platforms.

Contact:

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6479

carly.zipp@outfrontmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-partners-with-leading-travellifestyle-guru-the-points-guy-for-first-out-of-home-campaign-300772107.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.