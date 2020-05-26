Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Outfront Media Inc.    OUT

OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.

(OUT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Outfront Media : STUDIOS Dominates At The Out Of Home Advertising Association's OBIE Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) earned six awards during the 78th annual OBIE Awards on May 20 for billboard campaigns designed by its in-house creative team, OUTFRONT STUDIOS. Each year, The Out Of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) presents the OBIE Awards, which honors the finest in out of home advertising design. Ahead of this year's virtual award show, OUTFRONT STUDIOS had 16 finalists and, by the end of the event, received more wins than any other creative agency. The winning campaigns were chosen from several different categories, in various industry sectors including Automotive, Entertainment, and more. More than 50 creative agencies and brands across the country submitted their work, which were judged by seven prominent industry leaders.  

OUTFRONT's Silver OBIE Award winners:

  • Automotive Category: Autoliv, Credit: Nicole Mapp
  • Custom Installation Category: Autoliv, Credit: Nicole Mapp
  • Self-Promotion Category: Kruter Motors, Credit: Eddy Herty and David Lamberti

OUTFRONT's Bronze OBIE Award winners:

  • Entertainment Category: Wild Florida, Credit: Jarrod Glick
  • Custom Installation Category: Wild Florida, Credit: Jarrod Glick
  • Engagement Category: The Big Ketch, Credit: Adrian Johnsen

"Thank you to the judges for recognizing the work of OUTFRONT STUDIOS," said Eddy Herty, VP, National Creative Director of OUTFRONT STUDIOS. "To have 16 pieces recognized as finalists among several national agencies and brands is a great honor and very humbling. I'm so proud of our team to receive six awards and to celebrate the brand truths of our partners."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:



Investors:


Media:

Gregory Lundberg


Carly Zipp

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations


Director of Communications

(212) 297-6441


(212) 297-6479

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com 


carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-studios-dominates-at-the-out-of-home-advertising-associations-obie-awards-301065419.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.
02:18pOUTFRONT MEDIA : STUDIOS Dominates At The Out Of Home Advertising Association's ..
PR
05/15OUTFRONT MEDIA INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
05/13OUTFRONT MEDIA : Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering
PR
05/13OUTFRONT MEDIA INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11OUTFRONT MEDIA : Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
05/08OUTFRONT MEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/08OUTFRONT MEDIA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08OUTFRONT MEDIA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in D..
AQ
05/08OUTFRONT MEDIA : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04/29OUTFRONT MEDIA : Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group