Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release February 5, 2020 at 12.05 pm EET Outokumpu - Share rewards in Restricted Share Pool Outokumpu's Board of Directors has approved the share rewards from Outokumpu's share-based incentive program Restricted Share Pool. Altogether 49,147 shares will be delivered to the participants of the Restricted Share Pool's plan period 2017-2019 by the end of April 2020. Outokumpu will use its treasury shares for the reward payments, which means that the total number of shares of the company will not change. More information on share-based programs and their terms is available at: https://www.outokumpu.com/investors/governance/remuneration/share-based -incentive-programs. For more information: Reeta Kaukiainen, EVP - Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 522 0924 Outokumpu Oyj Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel through customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com