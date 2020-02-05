Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/05 05:31:26 am
3.774 EUR   +13.91%
05:11aOUTOKUMPU : Osakepalkkiot osakeperusteisesta kannustinohjelmasta
PU
05:11aOUTOKUMPU : Share rewards in Restricted Share Pool
PU
05:06aOUTOKUMPU : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
PU
Outokumpu : Share rewards in Restricted Share Pool

02/05/2020 | 05:11am EST
Outokumpu - Share rewards in Restricted Share Pool 
Outokumpu Oyj
Stock exchange release
February 5, 2020 at 12.05 pm EET

Outokumpu - Share rewards in Restricted Share Pool

Outokumpu's Board of Directors has approved the share rewards from Outokumpu's
share-based incentive program Restricted Share Pool.

Altogether 49,147 shares will be delivered to the participants of the Restricted
Share Pool's plan period 2017-2019 by the end of April 2020.

Outokumpu will use its treasury shares for the reward payments, which means that
the total number of shares of the company will not change.

More information on share-based programs and their terms is available at:
https://www.outokumpu.com/investors/governance/remuneration/share-based
-incentive-programs.



For more information:

Reeta Kaukiainen, EVP - Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 522 0924

Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value
creator in stainless steel through customer orientation and efficiency. The
foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any
form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and
designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic
structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and
various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30
countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq
Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 10:10:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan President & Chief Executive Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell Chief Financial Officer
Jan Hofmann Executive VP-Business Transformation & IT
Heikki Pekka Mikael Malinen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOKUMPU18.07%1 419
ARCELORMITTAL-9.78%15 186
POSCO--.--%15 089
NUCOR-13.22%14 747
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-7.37%12 916
THYSSENKRUPP AG-9.88%8 037
