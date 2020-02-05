Outokumpu - Share rewards in Restricted Share Pool
Outokumpu Oyj
Stock exchange release
February 5, 2020 at 12.05 pm EET
Outokumpu's Board of Directors has approved the share rewards from Outokumpu's
share-based incentive program Restricted Share Pool.
Altogether 49,147 shares will be delivered to the participants of the Restricted
Share Pool's plan period 2017-2019 by the end of April 2020.
Outokumpu will use its treasury shares for the reward payments, which means that
the total number of shares of the company will not change.
More information on share-based programs and their terms is available at:
https://www.outokumpu.com/investors/governance/remuneration/share-based
-incentive-programs.
For more information:
Reeta Kaukiainen, EVP - Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 522 0924
