Outokumpu : introduces stainless steel bar stock services in the Nordics

0
11/11/2019 | 03:45am EST

Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
November 11, 2019 at 10.00 am EET

Outokumpu Long Products opens new Nordic Bar Stock services for distributors providing competitive prices, short lead times and high quality. The new service center in Storfors, Sweden will start operations in January 2020.

The stainless steel bar stock will consist of round bars as well as profiles like flat, square and hexagon. Outokumpu's own mills in Degerfors, Sweden and Sheffield, UK supply most of the materials and Böllinghaus Steel supplies the profiles.

Says Olle Källgren, head of Degerfors Long Products: 'Our new bar stock gives distributors a new opportunity to get stainless steel bars close to their operations for the most commonly used stainless steel grades. We offer competitive prices, short lead times and high quality. The lead times between production unit and distributor can be shortened and we promise deliveries within one week in the Nordics.'

Outokumpu has a long-term partnership with Böllinghaus Steel who are located in Hilden, Germany specialized in stainless steel long products and has its own production facilities in Portugal. The industries, which are served by Böllinghaus Steel, are chemical and petrochemical industry, energy sector, mechanical engineering industry and medical engineering industry. The portfolio comprises of profiles in various forms and lengths manufactured of also various steel grades.

Outokumpu has a century of experience creating efficient, long-lasting, recyclable stainless steels. The company's global offering includes quality-critical long products for heavy industries. Outokumpu Long Products sites are located in the UK, Sweden and the US, and are well known for high quality products, flexibility and world-class delivery performance.

For more information:

Jonas Nordlund, Communications Manager Sweden, tel + 46 70 088 10 31 / Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj


Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

PublishedNov 11, 2019

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 08:44:01 UTC
