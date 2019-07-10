Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Outokumpu    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU

(OUT1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
July 10, 2019 at 9.00 am EEST


Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results

Outokumpu will publish the second-quarter 2019 results on Thursday August 1, 2019 at approximately 9.00 am EEST.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 3.00 pm EEST (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results call will be hosted by Outokumpu’s CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5−10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 9 424 51 472
UK/Europe: +44 20 30 95 710 
US & Canada: +1 91 77 20 01 78
Confirmation code: 8359944

The event can be viewed live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oe9deoto.

The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/investors.

A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/ir-events/webcasts as of August 1, 2019 at around 6.00 pm EEST.

For more information:

Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288

Media: Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj


Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization’s basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OUTOKUMPU
02:01aOutokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
GL
06/28OUTOKUMPU : has signed a secured EUR 400 million sustainability linked term loan..
PU
06/28OUTOKUMPU : has signed a secured EUR 400 million sustainability linked term loan..
AQ
06/26EU steel industry says it faces existential crisis, urges tougher safeguards
RE
06/17OUTOKUMPU : moves forward with digital manufacturing
PU
06/04OUTOKUMPU : awarded in safety, new technology and new development by the ISSF
PU
05/27OUTOKUMPU : Moody's keeps Outokumpu's corporate family rating unchanged but chan..
AQ
05/23OUTOKUMPU : appoints Olli-Matti Saksi President of business area Americas
AQ
05/13OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Heikki Malinen
AQ
05/13OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Eeva Sipilä
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 758 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 50,2 M
Debt 2019 1 411 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 6,93x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 1 144 M
Chart OUTOKUMPU
Duration : Period :
Outokumpu Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,32  €
Last Close Price 2,78  €
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan President & Chief Executive Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Christoph de la Camp Chief Financial Officer
Jan Hofmann Executive VP-Business Transformation & IT
Olli Tapani Vaartimo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOKUMPU-12.99%1 341
ARCELORMITTAL-19.75%17 221
NUCOR5.23%16 858
POSCO--.--%16 814
NIPPON STEEL CORP-0.62%15 731
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About