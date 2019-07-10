Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
0
07/10/2019 | 02:01am EDT
Outokumpu Oyj Press release July 10, 2019 at 9.00 am EEST
Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
Outokumpu will publish the second-quarter 2019 results on Thursday August 1, 2019 at approximately 9.00 am EEST.
A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 3.00 pm EEST (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results call will be hosted by Outokumpu’s CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5−10 minutes before the beginning of the event:
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization’s basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com