Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Outokumpu Oyj    OUT1V   FI0009002422

OUTOKUMPU OYJ (OUT1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/13 08:44:03 am
4.819 EUR   -0.43%
08:08aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : Exhibit to showcase Forta Duplex range
PU
09/11OUTOKUMPU &NDAS : Kari Jordan
AQ
09/10OUTOKUMPU &NDAS : Jan Hofmann
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Outokumpu Oyj : Exhibit to showcase Forta Duplex range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:08am CEST

An upcoming event brings together a vast global community of experts on duplex stainless steels - and Outokumpu will be there. The Duplex World Seminar & Summit 2018 is the leading knowledge, networking and business event for the global duplex community.

Set for Oct. 9-10 at the Van der Valk Airporthotel, Düsseldorf, Germany, the event features a technical interactive conference program and parallel exhibition, both focused solely on the specification, manufacture and use of duplex stainless steels. Duplex World brings together end users, fabricators, manufacturers and researchers to share knowledge, experience and business opportunities.

Outokumpu among DUPLEX 2018 exhibitors

Focusing on infrastructure applications, Outokumpu will showcase a recent reference case. Visitors will be able to examine a 1:1 model piece of the load-bearing side wall construction of the Södertälje Bridge, erected 40km southwest of Stockholm earlier this year.

Outokumpu representatives will be available to answer questions. Visit us at Stand S12 to learn how Outokumpu Forta provides corrosion-resistant, long-life cycle solutions for the most demanding environments.

Sharing unique industry expertise, Outokumpu experts will also participate in several conference sessions, the Speakers Corner program and interactive panel discussions. For more details, check the advance conference program.

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:07:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OUTOKUMPU OYJ
08:08aOUTOKUMPU OYJ : Exhibit to showcase Forta Duplex range
PU
09/11OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Kari Jordan
AQ
09/10OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Jan Hofmann
AQ
08/20OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Olli Vaartimo
AQ
08/17OUTOKUMPU OYJ : is participating in the Tall Building Conference in Dubai
PU
07/26OUTOKUMPU &NDASH; MANAGER TRANSACTIO : Kari Jordan
AQ
07/24OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Good performance in an adverse environment, Group adjusted EBI..
PU
07/24OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Good performance in an adverse environment, Group adjusted EBI..
AQ
07/24OUTOKUMPU OYJ : Half-year results
CO
07/19OUTOKUMPU OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 904 M
EBIT 2018 304 M
Net income 2018 148 M
Debt 2018 1 128 M
Yield 2018 4,33%
P/E ratio 2018 12,77
P/E ratio 2019 7,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 2 015 M
Chart OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Outokumpu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOKUMPU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,60 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan President & Chief Executive Officer
Kari Alpo Erik Jordan Chairman
Christoph de la Camp Chief Financial Officer
Jan Hofmann Executive VP-Business Transformation & IT
Olli Tapani Vaartimo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOKUMPU OYJ-37.47%2 342
ARCELORMITTAL-7.17%29 052
POSCO--.--%22 582
NUCOR-0.03%19 835
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-28.43%17 997
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 630
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.