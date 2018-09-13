Outokumpu Oyj : Exhibit to showcase Forta Duplex range

An upcoming event brings together a vast global community of experts on duplex stainless steels - and Outokumpu will be there. The Duplex World Seminar & Summit 2018 is the leading knowledge, networking and business event for the global duplex community.

Set for Oct. 9-10 at the Van der Valk Airporthotel, Düsseldorf, Germany, the event features a technical interactive conference program and parallel exhibition, both focused solely on the specification, manufacture and use of duplex stainless steels. Duplex World brings together end users, fabricators, manufacturers and researchers to share knowledge, experience and business opportunities.

Outokumpu among DUPLEX 2018 exhibitors

Focusing on infrastructure applications, Outokumpu will showcase a recent reference case. Visitors will be able to examine a 1:1 model piece of the load-bearing side wall construction of the Södertälje Bridge, erected 40km southwest of Stockholm earlier this year.

Outokumpu representatives will be available to answer questions. Visit us at Stand S12 to learn how Outokumpu Forta provides corrosion-resistant, long-life cycle solutions for the most demanding environments.

Sharing unique industry expertise, Outokumpu experts will also participate in several conference sessions, the Speakers Corner program and interactive panel discussions. For more details, check the advance conference program.