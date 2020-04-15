Outokumpu Oyj : appoints Heikki Malinen as President and CEO

Outokumpu appoints Heikki Malinen as President and CEO

Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release April 15, 2020 at 9.00 am EEST Outokumpu appoints Heikki Malinen as President and CEO Outokumpu's Board of Directors has appointed Heikki Malinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), MBA (Harvard), as President and CEO of Outokumpu and the Chairman of the Leadership Team. He will join the company on May 1 and assume his role as the CEO on May 16, 2020. Heikki Malinen has previously worked as CEO in Posti Group Corporation and in Pöyry PLC. Prior to these, he has held various leadership positions in UPM in the USA and in Finland. Malinen has been a member of the Outokumpu Board of Directors since 2012, and due to his appointment, he will resign from the Board at the end of April. Kari Jordan, Chairman of the Outokumpu Board of Directors: 'Following an extensive international search process, Heikki Malinen singled out as the top candidate for the CEO position due to his previous CEO roles in demanding environments, as well as international experience in sales and process industry. His long Board membership in Outokumpu naturally is an additional advantage providing profound knowledge and understanding of Outokumpu's business. I am confident that as the CEO Heikki will be a great asset to the company.' 'I am honored to get the opportunity to lead Outokumpu which is a global leader in the stainless steel industry. Thanks to the transformation that has been carried out during the past four years, the company is in a good shape with world-class assets and motivated, skilled employees,' says Heikki Malinen. 'Being a Board member for eight years gives me a strong background for my new position - I know the company and the management, and I am looking forward to developing the company further and through this create value for our stakeholders.' As announced earlier, Roeland Baan will leave his position as President and CEO of Outokumpu on May 15, 2020. 'On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Roeland Baan for his contribution to Outokumpu's improved operational and financial performance and I wish him all the best for the future,' says Kari Jordan. For more information and interview requests: Reeta Kaukiainen, EVP - Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 522 0924 Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840 Outokumpu Oyj Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel through customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com

