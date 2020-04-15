Log in
Outokumpu Oyj : appoints Heikki Malinen as President and CEO

04/15/2020 | 02:03am EDT
Outokumpu appoints Heikki Malinen as President and CEO 
Outokumpu Oyj
Stock exchange release
April 15, 2020 at 9.00 am EEST

Outokumpu appoints Heikki Malinen as President and CEO

Outokumpu's Board of Directors has appointed Heikki Malinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), MBA
(Harvard), as President and CEO of Outokumpu and the Chairman of the Leadership
Team. He will join the company on May 1 and assume his role as the CEO on May
16, 2020. Heikki Malinen has previously worked as CEO in Posti Group Corporation
and in Pöyry PLC. Prior to these, he has held various leadership positions in
UPM in the USA and in Finland. Malinen has been a member of the Outokumpu Board
of Directors since 2012, and due to his appointment, he will resign from the
Board at the end of April.

Kari Jordan, Chairman of the Outokumpu Board of Directors: 'Following an
extensive international search process, Heikki Malinen singled out as the top
candidate for the CEO position due to his previous CEO roles in demanding
environments, as well as international experience in sales and process industry.
His long Board membership in Outokumpu naturally is an additional advantage
providing profound knowledge and understanding of Outokumpu's business. I am
confident that as the CEO Heikki will be a great asset to the company.'

'I am honored to get the opportunity to lead Outokumpu which is a global leader
in the stainless steel industry. Thanks to the transformation that has been
carried out during the past four years, the company is in a good shape with
world-class assets and motivated, skilled employees,' says Heikki Malinen.
'Being a Board member for eight years gives me a strong background for my new
position - I know the company and the management, and I am looking forward to
developing the company further and through this create value for our
stakeholders.'

As announced earlier, Roeland Baan will leave his position as President and CEO
of Outokumpu on May 15, 2020.

'On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Roeland Baan
for his contribution to Outokumpu's improved operational and financial
performance and I wish him all the best for the future,' says Kari Jordan.



For more information and interview requests:

Reeta Kaukiainen, EVP - Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 522 0924

Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value
creator in stainless steel through customer orientation and efficiency. The
foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any
form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and
designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic
structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and
various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30
countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq
Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com

Attachments:
Malinen CV EN.pdf

Disclaimer

Outokumpu Oyj published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 06:02:00 UTC
