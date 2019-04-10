Outotec : Publishing of Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2019

Log in
04/10/2019

OUTOTEC OYJ   PRESS RELEASE   APRIL 10, 2019 AT 1:00 PM

Publishing of Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2019

Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2019 will be published on Wednesday, May 8, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time.

A teleconference hosted by President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM Finnish time. CFO Jari Ålgars will also be attending.

Dial in number(s):

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 08 04
United States: +1 631 913 14 22

PIN CODE: 92404794#

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire
