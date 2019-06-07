OUTOTEC OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION JUNE 7, 2019 2:10 PM
Outotec and Baikal Mining Company signed a cooperation agreement
Baikal Mining Company has disclosed to the market today at noon that we have made a EUR 250 million contract with them. However, Outotec has signed a cooperation agreement with Baikal Mining Company today in St. Petersburg economic forum. The parties are currently negotiating on a EUR 250 million delivery contract.
We will announce more information according to our Disclosure Policy without undue delay when we have update.
