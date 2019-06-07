Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Outotec    OTE1V   FI0009014575

OUTOTEC

(OTE1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Outotec : and Baikal Mining Company signed a cooperation agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 07:11am EDT

OUTOTEC OYJ  INSIDE INFORMATION JUNE 7, 2019 2:10 PM

Outotec and Baikal Mining Company signed a cooperation agreement

Baikal Mining Company has disclosed to the market today at noon that we have made a EUR 250 million contract with them. However, Outotec has signed a cooperation agreement with Baikal Mining Company today in St. Petersburg economic forum. The parties are currently negotiating on a EUR 250 million delivery contract.

We will announce more information according to our Disclosure Policy without undue delay when we have update.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC OYJ

Jari Ålgars, CFO
Tel. +358 20 529 2007

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OUTOTEC
07:11aOUTOTEC : and Baikal Mining Company signed a cooperation agreement
GL
06:25aOUTOTEC : #19-933 Trade halt in instruments with Outotec Oyj as underlying secur..
AQ
05/17OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Kaisa Aalto-Luoto
AQ
05/17OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Jari Ålgars
AQ
05/17OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Kalle Härkki
AQ
05/17OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Kimmo Kontola
AQ
05/17OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Gustav Kildén
AQ
05/17OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Markku Teräsvasara
AQ
05/17OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Nina Kiviranta
AQ
05/17OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Olli Nastamo
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 349 M
EBIT 2019 90,8 M
Net income 2019 54,2 M
Finance 2019 71,0 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 11,50
P/E ratio 2020 8,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 626 M
Chart OUTOTEC
Duration : Period :
Outotec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOTEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5,08 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markku Terasvasara President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Chairman
Jari Matti Ålgars Chief Financial Officer
Eija Aulikki Ailasmaa Independent Director
Timo Olavi Ritakallio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOTEC12.10%671
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO.12.50%4 250
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD--.--%2 496
FLSMIDTH & CO-11.74%1 980
NICHIAS CORPORATION1.58%1 117
TAIKISHA LTD12.18%1 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About