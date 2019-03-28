Log in
Outotec : awarded a pellet plant expansion contract by JSC Stoilensky GOK in Russia

0
03/28/2019 | 05:01am EDT

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE, MARCH 28, 2019 AT 11:00 AM

Outotec awarded a pellet plant expansion contract by JSC Stoilensky GOK in Russia

Outotec and Russian iron ore pellet producer JSC Stoilensky GOK (S-GOK), which is a part of NLMK Group, have entered into a contract to expand S-GOK's pellet plant located in Stary Oskol, Russia. The approximately EUR 15 million order has been booked in Outotec's 2019 first quarter order intake.

Outotec has delivered the technology for S-GOK's pellet plant (press release September 12, 2011), which has been in operation since 2017. The annual capacity of the pellet plant will be increased from 6 to 8 million tonnes. Outotec will be responsible for the engineering, supply of key equipment and automation system as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning of the expansion. Outotec's latest technology improvements in green pelletizing, cooling air process, and pallet car changing system will be applied, together with a digital solution package. Outotec's deliveries will take place at the end of 2020.

"We are excited about continued cooperation with S-GOK and the delivery of our latest technology improvements and digital solutions to this project. With intelligent services, applications and equipment we ensure safety, predictability and optimal performance of the plant, and S-GOK will get the best value from their assets," says Kalle Härkki, Head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business.

"Outotec is our long-standing and reliable partner, with whom we successfully implemented Europe's largest pelletizing plant in Stary Oskol. The new expansion project is an important element of our Strategy 2022, aimed at meeting our growing raw material needs as well as increasing efficient steel production," says Konstantin Lagutin, NLMK Group Vice President, Investment Projects.


For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit
tel. + 358 20 529 211

Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications
tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

 

DISTRIBUTION
Main media
www.outotec.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire
