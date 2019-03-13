Log in
OUTOTEC

(OTE1V)
Outotec : to deliver sulfuric acid plant to Morocco

03/13/2019

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MARCH 13, 2019 AT 9:00 AM

Outotec to deliver sulfuric acid plant to Morocco

Outotec has signed a contract with the Moroccan OCP Group for the delivery of a sulfuric acid plant for fertilizer production. The approximately EUR 80 million order has been booked into Outotec's 2019 first quarter order intake.

Outotec's delivery includes the engineering, procurement and construction of the plant, which is based on Outotec's sulfur burning system. The new acid plant will incorporate advanced proprietary technologies such as HEROS heat recovery system as well as a converter, absorption towers and an acid distribution system that are made of the Edmeston SX stainless steel alloy.

With more than 20 acid plants and several mining sites, OCP Group is a global fertilizer producer and leader in the phosphate industry. The acid plant will be built in connection with their existing chemical complexes and support in OCP's fertilizer production from phosphate rock from their mining processes as a raw material.

"Outotec's sulfuric acid technology has proven to be one of the leading technologies for decades. We are honored that OCP has selected our design for their new plant. With our leading technologies providing benefits such as safety, high reliability and enhanced heat recovery we are happy to help OCP reach their sustainability targets," says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit
tel. +358 20 529 211

Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications
tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION
Main media
www.outotec.com 




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire
