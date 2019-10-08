Log in
OUTOTEC OYJ  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  OCTOBER 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM

Moody’s Investor Service assigns a ‘Baa2’ and S&P Global Ratings assigns a ‘BBB-’ credit rating to the future Metso Outotec

Metso Corporation and Outotec Oyj have obtained issuer credit ratings from both Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) and S&P Global Ratings (“S&P) for future Metso Outotec as part of the planned combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals Business.

Moody’s has assigned a ‘Baa2’ long-term issuer rating to the future Metso Outotec. Simultaneously, S&P has assigned a preliminary ‘BBB-’ long-term issuer credit rating to Outotec, to be renamed Metso Outotec, on the proposed combination with Metso Minerals Business. The outlook on both ratings is stable.

“We are pleased to have obtained credit ratings from both Moody’s and S&P in line with our target of having investment-grade ratings for the combined entity. The outcomes provide the future Metso Outotec with a solid basis going forward,” say Eeva Sipilä, CFO of Metso, and Jari Ålgars, CFO of Outotec.

Nordea advised both companies in the credit rating process.

The planned transaction in brief

On July 4, 2019, Outotec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to combine Metso Minerals Business and Outotec to create Metso Outotec. The transaction will be executed through a partial demerger of Metso in which all assets and liabilities of Metso that relate to, or primarily serve, the Metso Minerals Business will transfer without liquidation of Metso to Outotec.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Jari Ålgars, CFO
Tel. +358 20 529 211

e-mail firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com

