OUTOTEC OYJ    OTE1V   FI0009014575

OUTOTEC OYJ (OTE1V)
Outotec Oyj : Invitation to a Q&A teleconference with Outotec

0
09/24/2018 | 08:01am CEST

OUTOTEC OYJ  PRESS RELEASE SEPTEMBER 24, 2018  9:00 AM

Invitation to a Q&A teleconference with Outotec

The Q&A teleconference with CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 2:00 PM (EEST).

JOINING THE TELECONFERENCE AND PRESENTING QUESTIONS

Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number below.

FI: +358 9 81710495
SE: +46 8 56642702
UK: +44 20 31940552
US: +1 855 7161597

Questions may be sent also in advance via email to riitta.lind(at)outotec.com by September 28 at 10:00 AM. The recording of the teleconference and transcript will be published and stored on Outotec's website for on demand listening.

The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

The aim of the CEO's Q&A teleconferences is to give further clarity on information, which has been made public already earlier. Therefore, the company does not intend to publish separate announcements in connection with these sessions. In order to serve the capital market efficiently, and ensure equal access to company-related information, the teleconference is recorded and it is available on demand for future references.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire
