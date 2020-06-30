Outotec Oyj : Metso Corporation's partial demerger has been registered – Metso Corporation and Outotec Oyj have completed the combination of Metso's Minerals business and Outotec

Log in
06/30/2020 | 01:09pm EDT
Metso Corporation's partial demerger has been registered - Metso Corporation and Outotec Oyj have completed the combination of Metso's Minerals business and Outotec

Metso Outotec Corporation stock exchange release on June 30, 2020 at 8:00 pm EEST

The Boards of Directors of Metso Corporation ('Metso') and Outotec Oyj ('Outotec') have resolved to complete the combination of Metso's Minerals business (the 'Metso Minerals Business') and Outotec through a partial demerger of Metso in accordance with the demerger plan and combination agreement signed on July 4, 2019. The completion of Metso's partial demerger was registered today at the Finnish Trade Register. After absorbing the Metso Minerals Business, Outotec became Metso Outotec Corporation ('Metso Outotec').

As a result of the registration of the completion of Metso's partial demerger and the new shares issued as demerger consideration to Metso's shareholders, the total number of Metso Outotec shares is 828,972,440 shares and the share capital is EUR 107,186,442.52. Trading in the shares of Metso Outotec on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd will commence on July 1, 2020 under the trading code MOCORP.

METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information:

Nina Kiviranta, General Counsel
tel. +358 20 529 2017

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 484 3253

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.mogroup.com

Disclaimer

Outotec Oyj published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 17:08:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 204 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
Net income 2020 48,4 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net Debt 2020 246 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 944 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 750
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,05 €
Last Close Price 5,19 €
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markku Terasvasara President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Chairman
Jari Matti Ålgars Chief Financial Officer
Anja Helena Korhonen Independent Director
Ian Wilton Pearce Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOTEC OYJ-9.95%1 062
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-15.22%3 804
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-39.06%1 909
FLSMIDTH & CO-28.05%1 442
NICHIAS CORPORATION-21.29%1 350
TAIKISHA LTD.-24.93%921
