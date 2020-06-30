Outotec Oyj : Metso Corporation's partial demerger has been registered – Metso Corporation and Outotec Oyj have completed the combination of Metso's Minerals business and Outotec

-
Metso Corporation's partial demerger has been registered - Metso Corporation and Outotec Oyj have completed the combination of Metso's Minerals business and Outotec
Metso Outotec Corporation stock exchange release on June 30, 2020 at 8:00 pm EEST
The Boards of Directors of Metso Corporation ('Metso') and Outotec Oyj ('Outotec') have resolved to complete the combination of Metso's Minerals business (the 'Metso Minerals Business') and Outotec through a partial demerger of Metso in accordance with the demerger plan and combination agreement signed on July 4, 2019. The completion of Metso's partial demerger was registered today at the Finnish Trade Register. After absorbing the Metso Minerals Business, Outotec became Metso Outotec Corporation ('Metso Outotec').
As a result of the registration of the completion of Metso's partial demerger and the new shares issued as demerger consideration to Metso's shareholders, the total number of Metso Outotec shares is 828,972,440 shares and the share capital is EUR 107,186,442.52. Trading in the shares of Metso Outotec on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd will commence on July 1, 2020 under the trading code MOCORP.
METSO OUTOTEC CORPORATION
Board of Directors
Further information:
Nina Kiviranta, General Counsel
tel. +358 20 529 2017
Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 484 3253
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.mogroup.com
