Outotec Oyj : Metso Corporation's partial demerger has been registered – Metso Corporation and Outotec Oyj have completed the combination of Metso's Minerals business and Outotec

Metso Outotec Corporation stock exchange release on June 30, 2020 at 8:00 pm EEST

The Boards of Directors of Metso Corporation ('Metso') and Outotec Oyj ('Outotec') have resolved to complete the combination of Metso's Minerals business (the 'Metso Minerals Business') and Outotec through a partial demerger of Metso in accordance with the demerger plan and combination agreement signed on July 4, 2019. The completion of Metso's partial demerger was registered today at the Finnish Trade Register. After absorbing the Metso Minerals Business, Outotec became Metso Outotec Corporation ('Metso Outotec').

As a result of the registration of the completion of Metso's partial demerger and the new shares issued as demerger consideration to Metso's shareholders, the total number of Metso Outotec shares is 828,972,440 shares and the share capital is EUR 107,186,442.52. Trading in the shares of Metso Outotec on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd will commence on July 1, 2020 under the trading code MOCORP.

