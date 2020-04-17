Log in
Outotec Oyj : Publishing of Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2020

04/17/2020 | 03:06am EDT
Publishing of Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2020

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE APRIL 17, 2020 AT 10:00 AM

Publishing of Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2020

Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2020will be published on Thursday, May 7, 2020, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time. A teleconference hosted by CEO Markku Teräsvasara and CFO Jari Ålgars will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM.

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

Dial in numbers:

Finland Toll: +358981710310
Sweden Toll: +46 856642651
United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804
United States Toll: +1 6319131422

PIN: 25688543#

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com

Disclaimer

Outotec Oyj published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 07:05:10 UTC
