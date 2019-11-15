Log in
Outotec's financial reporting in 2020

0
11/15/2019 | 03:00am EST

OUTOTEC OYJ   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   NOVEMBER 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Outotec's financial reporting in 2020

Outotec Oyj will publish the following financial information in 2020:

  • Financial Statements Review for 2019 on February 6, 2020
  • The Financial Statements for 2019 during the week 7
  • Interim Report for January - March 2020 on May 7, 2020
  • Half-Year Financial Report for January - June 2020 on August 5, 2020

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on March 11, 2020. Outotec’s Board of Directors will summon the AGM with a separate stock exchange release invitation.

On July 4, 2019, Outotec announced that its Board of Directors has approved the plan to combine Outotec and Metso’s Minerals business to form a new company named Metso Outotec. The transaction will be executed through a partial demerger of Metso in which all assets and liabilities that primarily serve Metso’s Minerals business will transfer to Outotec.

The completion of the transaction is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and other approvals and is expected in the second quarter of 2020. The extraordinary general meetings of Outotec and Metso approved the plan in their meetings held on October 29, 2019.

Metso Outotec will announce its financial agenda for the latter part of 2020 on a later date.


OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq
Main media
www.outotec.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
