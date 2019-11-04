Log in
Outotec to modernize a copper concentrator in Georgia

11/04/2019 | 02:00am EST

OUTOTEC OYJ   PRESS RELEASE   NOVEMBER 4, 2019 AT 9:00 AM

Outotec to modernize a copper concentrator in Georgia

Outotec and Rich Metals Group Copper (RMGC) have signed a contract for the delivery of minerals processing technology and equipment to modernize the Madneuli copper concentrator in southern Georgia. The contract valued at approximately EUR 10 million is booked in Outotec's 2019 fourth quarter order intake.

Outotec’s scope of delivery includes a tertiary ball mill, Outotec® HIGmill® high intensity grinding mill, flotation cells, a complete process control system as well as a pressure filter and a high rate thickener. The deliveries will take place in the second half of 2020. Currently, Outotec and RMGC are completing basic engineering for the project.

Outotec has been involved in the modernization project from the early stages to support in process design to improve the efficiency and value of production. Extensive test work, along with the chemical and mineralogical characterization of different ore samples, were carried out at the laboratories of Outotec Research Centre in Pori, Finland.

"We are happy to support RMGC’s target to improve the performance of their operations. Outotec's process technology and proprietary equipment will assure sustainable beneficiation of the complex ore bodies RMGC is processing," says Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business.

For further information please contact:


OUTOTEC

Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing business unit
tel. +358 40 822 7100

Saija Kinanen, Director - Corporate Communications
tel. +358 20 529 2044, +358 40 187 5353

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION
Main media
www.outotec.com

