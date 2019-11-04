OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE NOVEMBER 4, 2019 AT 9:00 AM

Outotec to modernize a copper concentrator in Georgia

Outotec and Rich Metals Group Copper (RMGC) have signed a contract for the delivery of minerals processing technology and equipment to modernize the Madneuli copper concentrator in southern Georgia. The contract valued at approximately EUR 10 million is booked in Outotec's 2019 fourth quarter order intake.

Outotec’s scope of delivery includes a tertiary ball mill, Outotec® HIGmill® high intensity grinding mill, flotation cells, a complete process control system as well as a pressure filter and a high rate thickener. The deliveries will take place in the second half of 2020. Currently, Outotec and RMGC are completing basic engineering for the project.

Outotec has been involved in the modernization project from the early stages to support in process design to improve the efficiency and value of production. Extensive test work, along with the chemical and mineralogical characterization of different ore samples, were carried out at the laboratories of Outotec Research Centre in Pori, Finland.

"We are happy to support RMGC’s target to improve the performance of their operations. Outotec's process technology and proprietary equipment will assure sustainable beneficiation of the complex ore bodies RMGC is processing," says Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business.

