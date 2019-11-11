OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 11, 2019 at 09:30 AM

Paul Sohlberg appointed interim EVP, President of Minerals Processing business unit at Outotec

Mr. Paul Sohlberg (M.Sc. Law), 42, has been appointed interim EVP, President of Minerals Processing business unit and member of Outotec’s Executive Board as of November 11, 2019. The position is temporary until the expected closing of the Outotec and Metso Minerals combination. Paul Sohlberg’s CV can be found at www.outotec.com .

Paul Sohlberg joined Outotec in 2011 and has since 2014 worked as the President of Market Area North & Central America. The current EVP, President of Mineral Processing Business Unit, Kimmo Kontola, has decided to continue his career outside Outotec.

“Paul Sohlberg has versatile experience in business leadership roles at Outotec and Elektrobit. Under Paul’s leadership we have seen strong development in North and Central America. I warmly welcome Paul to our Executive Board, where his task will be to further strengthen and develop our growing Minerals Processing business. At the same time, I want to thank Kimmo for his long career and contributions in developing Outotec’s Minerals Processing business and wish him all the best in his next career chapter,” says Outotec’s President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

