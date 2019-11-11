Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Outotec Oyj    OTE1V   FI0009014575

OUTOTEC OYJ

(OTE1V)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Paul Sohlberg appointed interim EVP, President of Minerals Processing business unit at Outotec

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 02:30am EST

OUTOTEC OYJ   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   NOVEMBER 11, 2019 at 09:30 AM

Paul Sohlberg appointed interim EVP, President of Minerals Processing business unit at Outotec

Mr. Paul Sohlberg (M.Sc. Law), 42, has been appointed interim EVP, President of Minerals Processing business unit and member of Outotec’s Executive Board as of November 11, 2019. The position is temporary until the expected closing of the Outotec and Metso Minerals combination. Paul Sohlberg’s CV can be found at www.outotec.com.

Paul Sohlberg joined Outotec in 2011 and has since 2014 worked as the President of Market Area North & Central America. The current EVP, President of Mineral Processing Business Unit, Kimmo Kontola, has decided to continue his career outside Outotec.

“Paul Sohlberg has versatile experience in business leadership roles at Outotec and Elektrobit. Under Paul’s leadership we have seen strong development in North and Central America. I warmly welcome Paul to our Executive Board, where his task will be to further strengthen and develop our growing Minerals Processing business. At the same time, I want to thank Kimmo for his long career and contributions in developing Outotec’s Minerals Processing business and wish him all the best in his next career chapter,” says Outotec’s President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO
Tel. +358 20 529 2000

Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, SVP, Human Resources & Communications
Tel. +358 20 529 4005

Emails: firstname.lastname@outotec.com


DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OUTOTEC OYJ
02:30aPaul Sohlberg appointed interim EVP, President of Minerals Processing busines..
GL
11/04OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Jari Ålgars
AQ
11/04OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions  - Tomas Hakala
AQ
11/04OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Kimmo Kontola
AQ
11/04OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Gustav Kildén
AQ
11/04OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Makku Teräsvasara
AQ
11/04OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Kalle Härkki
AQ
11/04OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Nina Kiviranta
AQ
11/04OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Kaisa Aalto-Luoto
AQ
11/04OUTOTEC OYJ : Management transactions - Olli Nastamo
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 310 M
EBIT 2019 89,2 M
Net income 2019 51,7 M
Debt 2019 256 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 1 106 M
Chart OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,73  €
Last Close Price 6,08  €
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markku Terasvasara President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Chairman
Jari Matti Ålgars Chief Financial Officer
Anja Helena Korhonen Independent Director
Ian W. Pearce Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOTEC OYJ97.33%1 224
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO.14.37%4 349
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD--.--%3 206
FLSMIDTH & CO-12.86%1 909
NICHIAS CORPORATION37.26%1 503
TAIKISHA LTD.26.76%1 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group