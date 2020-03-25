OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 25, 2020 at 8:45 PM

S&P Global Ratings revised Metso Outotec outlook from stable to negative but affirmed the preliminary 'BBB-' rating



S&P Global Ratings affirmed the preliminary 'BBB-' rating for Metso Outotec but revised its outlook from stable to negative.

The planned transaction in brief

On July 4, 2019, Outotec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to combine Metso Minerals Business and Outotec to create Metso Outotec. The transaction will be executed through a partial demerger of Metso in which all assets and liabilities of Metso that relate to, or primarily serve, the Metso Minerals Business will transfer without liquidation of Metso to Outotec. Currently, the combination is expected to take place June 30, 2020.

