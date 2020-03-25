Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Outotec Oyj    OTE1V   FI0009014575

OUTOTEC OYJ

(OTE1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Global Ratings revised Metso Outotec outlook from stable to negative but affirmed the preliminary 'BBB-' rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

OUTOTEC OYJ   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   MARCH 25, 2020 at 8:45 PM

S&P Global Ratings revised Metso Outotec outlook from stable to negative but affirmed the preliminary 'BBB-' rating

S&P Global Ratings affirmed the preliminary 'BBB-' rating for Metso Outotec but revised its outlook from stable to negative.

The planned transaction in brief

On July 4, 2019, Outotec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to combine Metso Minerals Business and Outotec to create Metso Outotec. The transaction will be executed through a partial demerger of Metso in which all assets and liabilities of Metso that relate to, or primarily serve, the Metso Minerals Business will transfer without liquidation of Metso to Outotec. Currently, the combination is expected to take place June 30, 2020.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Jari Ålgars, CFO
Tel. +358 20 529 211

e-mail firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OUTOTEC OYJ
02:45pS&P Global Ratings revised Metso Outotec outlook from stable to negative but ..
GL
03/19Invitation to a Q&A teleconference with Outotec
GL
03/12OUTOTEC OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/11Resolutions of Outotec Oyj's Annual General Meeting
GL
03/11OUTOTEC OYJ : Proxy Statments
CO
03/10Update on the status of competition clearances required for the combination o..
GL
03/09Outotec to provide technology for NALCO's alumina refinery expansion in India
GL
03/05OUTOTEC'S SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019 : Experts dedicated to sustainable partners..
AQ
03/04OUTOTEC'S SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2019 : Experts dedicated to sustainable partners..
GL
03/03OUTOTEC OYJ : Change in the holding of the company's own shares on February 28, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 336 M
EBIT 2020 129 M
Net income 2020 72,2 M
Debt 2020 26,5 M
Yield 2020 3,43%
P/E ratio 2020 8,72x
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 606 M
Chart OUTOTEC OYJ
Duration : Period :
Outotec Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OUTOTEC OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,13  €
Last Close Price 3,10  €
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markku Terasvasara President & Chief Executive Officer
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Chairman
Jari Matti Ålgars Chief Financial Officer
Anja Helena Korhonen Independent Director
Ian W. Pearce Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OUTOTEC OYJ-46.16%610
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-8.39%4 121
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.5.99%1 235
NICHIAS CORPORATION1.31%1 147
FLSMIDTH & CO-45.01%1 056
TAIKISHA LTD.-6.17%929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group