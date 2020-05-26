Webinar series: Outotec Smelting technologies

-
Webinar series: It all starts from metallurgy. Outotec Smelting Technologies
Please find below the calendar of upcoming webinars, with the relevant registration link to the BrightTalk platform. An online (one -time) registration is required. Each webinar is recorded and available on-demand after the live webinar session.
Looking forward to seeing you there!
For further information please contact:
OUTOTEC
Lilli Nykanen, Director, Brand and MA Marketing
e-mail firstname.lastname@outotec.com
|
Date and time
|
Webinar Title
|
Description
|
Link to webinar
|
11 June,
12:00 pm EEST (GMT +3);
|
It all starts from metallurgy - creating customer value from 70 years of smelting R&D
|
Outotec is a true technology company with extensive R&D capabilities. The 70 years of smelting R&D has created an unique combination of
deep process knowhow and state-of-the-art equipment. Outotec is able of optimize
our customers' processes
and develop new
technologies to provide
value for the customer which is demonstrated with case
examples.
|
Register here»
|
17 June,
4:00 pm EEST (GMT +3);
|
E-scrap - Turning waste into gold
|
Electronic scrap is a rapidly growing type of
waste material that is representing an increasing challenge for society to manage. For smelters though, it can represent valuable feedstock due to its high content of gold and other valuable metals.
This webinar looks at the
special processing
considerations in treating
this kind of material due to
the physical and chemical
differences compared with
copper and gold primary
concentrates.
|
Register here»
|
25 June
1:00 pm
EEST (GMT +3);
|
Aiming towards fully automated smelting
|
Digitalization has been a topic in most board rooms for many years already and it has slowly transformed from thoughts to actions even in the metals industry. In this webinar we will discuss how we build our journey towards a fully automated smelter and show examples of intelligent sensors and advanced process control and the value these solutions have been able to generate at operating plants.
|
Register here»
|
9July
10:00 am EEST (GMT +3);
|
Ausmelt process intensification:Case Zinc residues
|
This webinar will cover recent developments and ongoing intensification of the Outotec Ausmelt TSL Process for treatment of zinc-containing feeds with the goal of reducing the carbon footprint, CAPEX and OPEX associated with the processing of these materials. The operating philosophy, equipment updates and selected results from demonstration of the proposed process improvements will be covered along with a comparison to other processing routes.
|
Register here»
|
Sep 2
12:00 pm EEST (GMT +3)
|
Electric furnace gas cleaning solutions in tightening environmental regulations
|
Environmental requirements in industry are tightening globally nowadays. This affects also smelting industry and sets new, tighter demands for electric furnace gas handling systems. Most important requirements for electric furnace gas handling are safety, reliability and environmental requirements. In this webinar we discuss how to respond to renewed gas handling requirements maintaining operational and safety aspects.
|
Register here»
|
09 Sep
12:00 pm EEST (GMT +3)
|
Controlling temperature in the Flash Smelting furnace
|
Learn how to improve safety, reduce metal losses to slag, avoid refractory wear and save on operating cost by controlling the temperature of the Flash Furnace in a smart way.
|
Register here»
|
Sep 16
10:00 am EEST (GMT +3)
|
Outotec Precious metals refining technology
|
Outotec Precious Metals (PM) refining technologies cover the full range of process steps and material-handling streams, starting from diverse high-grade PMs containing materials or concentrates, e.g. copper anode slime, etc. to fine bars and granules of 4N gold and silver. This webinar introduces Outotec
technologies of processing copper anode slime to recover and refine PMs as well as other valuable metals.
|
Register here»
