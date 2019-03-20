TLD3 Announces Engagement of Renowned Entertainment Lawyer

New York, NY, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- TLD3 Entertainment Group Inc., (OTC PINK: TLDE) (TLD3 or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Allen Jacobi, a pioneering attorney in the field of entertainment law. Mr. Jacobi will negotiate on behalf of TLD3 all negotiations and contracts with major music content owners in order to acquire a catalog of popular music that will be integrated into the Company’s Inpulze™ music social networking platform and the music streaming technology StreamBeatz™.



Mr. Jacobi has been accredited for representing platinum and gold record artists throughout the course of his career. A thought-leader and influencer in the digital entertainment marketplace, he brings depth and breadth for the strategic vision of expanding TLD3’s music catalog.

Acquisition of a music catalog will provide a music library to power Inpulze, the company’s social media application. Inpulze is the Company’s innovative social-networking app for music media and content. The app unites music discovery, music sharing and interactive chatting into an easy to use personal music network for finding new music along with new and old friends. Inpulze will offer music producers and artists with intimate and direct interaction with their fan base. Additionally, Inpulze will reward both artists and producers with market rewards based on social interaction like voting and ratings uploads. Inpulze seeks to be the mobile social-media for global music discovery, interaction and participant rewards, perfect for the millennial generation.

StreamBeatz will also be integrated with the streaming music catalog. StreamBeatz is the Company's proprietary music streaming technology platform. StreamBeatz™ is meant to provide Ultra High-Fidelity and High-Resolution playback of the highest quality music formats like FLAC and Lossless music files. The Company is launching StreamBeatz as an extensible platform technology that will be presented as a stand-alone music player, which can be integrated into streaming car audio, headphones and other emerging technologies like wearables and Internet of Things. StreamBeatz is a wireless mobile audio streaming technology that provides high fidelity sound quality at a fraction of the cost of its nearest competitors.

Jacobi stated, “Having watched the music industry progress from vinyl to MP3, it’s very exciting to be a part of the next major change in the way people enjoy and listen to music. In my testing of StreamBeatz I believe it will enhance how people appreciate the music they are listening to. I am also pleased to help Inpulze provide an interactive social media network where artists in real time can be discovered, interact with their fans, and bring the best of social media and music sharing together.”

About Allen Jacobi and Law Office of Allen Jacobi

Entertainment attorney, Allen Jacobi, has been practicing for over 35 years, representing some of the largest entertainment law transactions in the history of the State of Florida. The firm itself specializes in Publishing, Trademarks, Copyrights and Licensing, which includes Contract Negotiation, Digital Rights Acquisition and Artist, Producer & Songwriter Representation.

About TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.

OTC PINK: TLDE (the "Company") (www.tldecorp.com) TLD3 is a New York, NY based Company that develops, acquires, and markets music streaming and digital media platform technologies and devices for the wireless audio and music streaming markets.

The wireless audio streaming market based on internal estimates is expected to grow to $33 billion a year by 2023. The online music streaming markets have surpassed $10 billion annually. The Company has developed multiple powerful products for the wireless audio streaming, online music streaming and music discovery markets. The Company is uniquely positioned for high growth in the newly emerging streaming entertainment markets. For more information, please visit our website, www.tldecorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. These statements are based on current estimates and projections about the Company's business, which are derived in part on assumptions of its management, and are not guarantees of future performance, as such performance is difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's limited operating history, ability to execute effectively its business plan, economic and political conditions, changes in consumer behavior and the introduction of competing products having technological and/or other advantage, the Company's, the limited financial resources, and conditions of equity markets. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. No information in this press release should be construed as an indication of the Company's future revenues or financial results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION GERALD BAUGH Gerald.Baugh@TLDEcorp.com (646) 983.6155