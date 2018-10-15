New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --



TLD3 Entertainment Group Inc. (TLDE, OTC PINK) Enters Agreement to Purchase Taiwan based Prosys Inc. an audio/microelectronics engineering and development company, with established proprietary original equipment manufacturing (OEM) music streaming hardware/software technology.

The acquisition of Prosys will enable TLD3 Entertainment (TLD3) to quickly launch its StreamBeatz™ Mobile music streaming player, OEM music streaming application products and Wi-Fi Direct streaming products for the Company’s target $33 Billion + Wireless Audio Streaming/Music streaming markets.

TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc. 276 5th Avenue Suite 704 New York, NY (OTC PINK: TLDE ), (www.tldecorp.com) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire Taipei, Taiwan based engineering firm Prosys Inc.

Prosys is led by Founder/CEO Arthur Lin, A Bachelor of EE, whom has over 20 years of engineering experience with expertise in semiconductors and embedded microelectronics.

Under Mr. Lin’s leadership, Prosys has successfully developed and implemented OEM solutions for Fortune 500 companies. Prosys has also developed its own line of proprietary music streaming hardware known as GB1 and RAW Play (Google Play Store App) a software solution and application for Hi Resolution (Hi Res) music streaming.

In acquiring Prosys, TLD3 will acquire the rights to the GB1 music streaming hardware and Raw Play Software.

Prosys’ GB1 technology is a wireless Hi Res music streaming platform that is the basis for Prosys’ OEM music streaming applications, and the basis for TLD3’ soon to be released StreamBeatz™ mobile music streaming player.

TLD3’s StreamBeatz Player™ is based on Prosys GB1 technology architecture and has a unique integration of hardware, software and wireless technologies that enable mobile on the go streaming of Hi Res 16-24-bit Lossless music from iTunes, Spotify and Tidal. The StreamBeatz Player™ is targeted as an enhancement to high-end headphones like the Beats headphones, and as a complementary streaming player for cars and wireless speakers. TLD3 anticipates starting pre-sales of the StreamBeatz Player™ within the next 45 – 60 days.

Raw Play is Prosys’ software which has been released and distributed on Google’s Play Store. Raw Play is a proprietary Wi-Fi Direct music streaming software application. Raw Play works natively on the TLD3’s StreamBeatz Player™ mobile player utilizing Wi-Fi Direct. Wi-Fi Direct is Point to Point (p2p) wireless technology that enables devices like smartphones and streaming devices to be linked together directly. Apple Airplay is an example of a proprietary Wi-Fi p2p technology, Wi-Fi p2p technology offers superior capabilities over Bluetooth, benefits include superior broadcast quality, greater range and multi room connectivity.

The acquisition of Prosys, its technology and expertise will give TLD3 powerful leverage for launching products in the target multi-billion-dollar wireless audio and music streaming markets, advantages include:

1: Ability to offer OEM applications for sale to computer, automobile, game and TV markets

2: Proprietary music streaming hardware and software

3: Continuing development expertise for quick market development and prototyping

4: In-house expertise and development

5: New marketable products

The Company expects the completion of all transitions and phases of the acquisition of Prosys by the end of the 1st qtr. 2019.

About TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.

OTC PINK: TLDE (the "Company") (www.tldecorp.com)

TLD3 is a New York, NY based Company that develops, acquires, and markets music streaming and digital media platform technologies and devices for the wireless audio and music streaming markets.

The Wireless audio streaming market is estimated to grow to $33 billion a year by 2023. The online music streaming markets have surpassed $10 billion annually. The Company has developed multiple powerful products for the wireless audio streaming, online music streaming and music discovery markets. The Company is uniquely positioned for high growth in the newly emerging streaming entertainment markets.

