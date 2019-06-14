Log in
OVB HOLDING AG

(O4B)
2019 Annual General Meeting: OVB on growth path

06/14/2019

Cologne, 14 June 2018. OVB Holding AG presented their good sales performance and on-target earnings to its shareholders at its Annual General Meeting. 'Our aim is to unlock new earnings opportunities and further solidify our market position in Europe. Implementing our strategy enabled us to make progress in key strategic areas in 2018,' says Mario Freis, Chief Executive Officer of OVB Holding AG. 'With its entry into the Belgian market, OVB has succeeded in taking a further important step in its European expansion.'

In his speech to shareholders, OVB CEO Mario Freis also addressed interesting results from a representative survey commissioned by the European financial advisory group: Contrary to some pessimistic predictions, young people, in particular, have a keen interest in the topic of finance. Online media are indeed relevant sources of information on financial issues, but as advice on financial matters builds on mutual trust to a large degree, the younger generations, too, prefers individual and personal advice.

In order to continue its success story in Europe, OVB will push forward with its expansion into promising markets. OVB is currently examining market entry opportunities in other countries and intends to be active in at least one more European national market by 2022 at the latest.

The Annual General Meeting expressed its confidence in the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2018 financial year by a large majority and approved all the items on the agenda. Among other things, the shareholders resolved the payment of a dividend of €0.75 per share for the 2018 financial year.

About the OVB Group

The OVB Group, with its holding company headquartered in Cologne, is one of Europe's leading financial advisory groups. Since being founded in 1970, OVB's business activities have focused on long-term, comprehensive and above all customer-oriented financial consulting for private households. OVB works with more than 100 high-performance providers and uses competitive products to serve its clients' individual needs, from subsistence and property/asset insurance to pensions and asset building and growth. OVB currently operates in 15 European countries.

4,911 full-time financial advisors currently advise 3.63 million clients. In 2018, OVB Holding AG and its subsidiaries generated total sales commission of €231.3 million and EBIT of €13.2 million. OVB Holding AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0006286560) since July 2006.

Disclaimer

OVB Holding AG published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 12:18:10 UTC
