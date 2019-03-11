Log in
OVB Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/11/2019 | 12:35pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: OVB Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
OVB Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.03.2019 / 17:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OVB Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2019 German: https://www.ovb.eu/investor-relations/finanzkalender-und-finanzberichte/ English: https://www.ovb.eu/english/investor-relations/financial-reports/


11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OVB Holding AG
Heumarkt 1
50667 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.ovb.eu

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786083  11.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
