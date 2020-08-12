Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  OVB Holding AG    O4B   DE0006286560

OVB HOLDING AG

(O4B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OVB : posts sales growth and significant increase in earnings in the first half of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 10:33am EDT

Cologne, 12 August 2020. After a dynamic business performance in the first quarter of the year, the European financial advisory group OVB reached the previous year's good sales level again in the second quarter of 2020 - despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brokerage income rose by 2.9% year-on-year to €130.7 million in the first six months of 2020. All three of the Group's regional segments contributed to the sales growth. The strongest segment, Central and Eastern Europe, posted an increase of 5.4%.

The number of full-time financial advisors went up 2.4% year-over-year to 5,072. The client base supported by OVB in 15 European countries grew by 6.3% compared to the prior-year closing date to now 3.9 million. This repeated expansion of the number of clients we support shows that our services continue to be of great relevance to the people.

Mario Freis, CEO of OVB Holding AG, comments: 'We consider it a great success that our financial advisors adapted very quickly to the changed conditions and fulfilled their responsibilities to our customers with a high level of activity.'

Thomas Hücker, COO of OVB Holding AG, adds: 'We took the changed conditions as an occasion to significantly speed up the digital transformation. Throughout Europe, our financial advisors are making very intensive use of the online tools provided to support personal consultation.'

In the first half of 2020, the OVB Group generated operating income (EBIT) of €7.5 million, up 30.6% or €1.8 million on the previous year's figure of €5.7 million. EBIT for the Central and Eastern Europe segment increased dynamically by 41.7% from €4.2 million to €6.0 million. In the Germany segment, operating income also increased significantly by 18.2% from €4.1 million to €4.9 million.

'Combined with lower spending where this could be reduced at short notice, this positive sales growth resulted in a substantial increase in operating income,' emphasises OVB CFO Oskar Heitz.

Due to the current developments and continuing uncertainty, the Executive Board remains cautious in its outlook for the future business development despite the good half-year results. The Executive Board therefore anticipates a slight decrease in brokerage income and operating income in a range between €12.5 million and €13.0 million for the year as a whole.

About the OVB Group

The OVB Group, with its holding company headquartered in Cologne, is one of Europe's leading financial advisory groups. Since being founded in 1970, OVB's business activities have focused on long-term, comprehensive and above all customer-oriented financial consulting for private households. OVB works with more than 100 high-performance providers and uses competitive products to serve its clients' individual needs, from subsistence and property/asset insurance to pensions and asset building and growth. OVB currently operates in 15 European countries. 5,072 full-time financial advisors advise 3.90 million clients. In 2019, OVB Holding AG and its subsidiaries generated brokerage income of €257.8 million and EBIT of €14.1 million.

OVB Holding AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0006286560) since July 2006.

Key figures of the OVB Group H1 2020
Key operating figures
Unit 1 Jan. -
30 June 2019 		1 Jan. -
30 June 2020 		Change
Clients (30 June) Number 3.67 million 3.90 million +6.3 %
Financial advisors (30 June) Number 4,954 5,072 +2.4 %
Brokerage income € million 127,1 130,7 +2.9%
Key financial figures
Unit 1 Jan. -
30 June 2019 		1 Jan. -
30 June 2020 		Change
EBIT € million 5.7 7.5 +30.6 %
EBIT margin % 4.5 5.7 +1.2 %-pts.
Consolidatet net income after non-controlling interests € million 4.7 5.5 +17.9 %
Earnings per share (basic) 0.33 0.39 +17.9 %

Key figures by region H1 2020

Unit 1 Jan. -
30 June 2019 		1 Jan. -
30 June 2020 		Change
Central and Eastern Europe
Clients (30 June) Number 2.45 million 2.66 million +8.4 %
Financial advisors (30 June) Number 2,824 2,964 +5,0 %
Brokerage income € million 59.0 62.2 +5.4 %
EBIT € million 4.2 6.0 +41.7 %
EBIT margin % 7.1 9.6 + 2.5 %-pts.
Germany
Clients (30 June) Number 614,423 611,524 -0,5 %
Financial advisors (30 June) Number 1,293 1,224 -5.3 %
Brokerage income € million 30.1 30.4 +0.9 %
EBIT € million 4.1 4.9 +18.2 %
EBIT margin % 13.7 16.1 + 2.4 %-pts.
Southern and Western Europe
Clients (30 June) Number 606,370 633,691 +4.5 %
Financial advisors (30 June) Number 837 884 +5,6 %
Brokerage income € million 38.0 38.2 +0.4 %
EBIT € million 2.4 1.7 -30.3 %
EBIT margin % 6.4 4.4 -2.0 %-pts.
Back

Disclaimer

OVB Holding AG published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 14:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OVB HOLDING AG
10:33aOVB : posts sales growth and significant increase in earnings in the first half ..
PU
06/11OVB HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/17OVB : Harald Steirer completes the Supervisory Board of OVB Holding AG
PU
2019OVB : How safe is online banking?
PU
2019OVB : Where do European holidaymakers like to travel to most?
PU
2019OVB : with double-digit sales growth in first half of 2019
PU
2019OVB : Telehealth – a revolution in health care
PU
2019OVB HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
2019OVB HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
20192019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : OVB on growth path
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 242 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2020 7,03 M 8,26 M 8,26 M
Net cash 2020 103 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 248 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 637
Free-Float 3,02%
Chart OVB HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
OVB Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVB HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,50 €
Last Close Price 17,40 €
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Freis Chief Executive Officer
Michael Johnigk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hücker Chief Operating Officer
Oskar Heitz Chief Financial Officer
Winfried Spies Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVB HOLDING AG-1.69%292
BLACKROCK, INC.16.70%89 453
UBS GROUP AG-6.95%44 540
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.22%33 787
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.13.81%31 542
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.06%24 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group