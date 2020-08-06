Log in
Oversea Chinese Banking : 2Q Net Income Fell 40%

08/06/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.'s second-quarter net profit fell 40% on year as the lender set aside higher allowances to cushion it from the impact of Covid-19.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 730 million Singapore dollars (US$533.31 million), while revenue was flat at S$2.63 billion, OCBC said Friday.

For the first half of the year, OCBC took a provisioning of S$1.41 billion.

OCBC has increased provisions for possible credit losses as Covid-19 restrictions hurt businesses that have had to temporarily close their operations.

"Much uncertainty persists on both the economic front and human cost arising from the pandemic. Rising geo-political tensions further clouds outlook," OCBC Chief Executive Samuel Tsien said.

For the first half, the lender declared an interim dividend of 15.9 Singapore cents per share, in accordance with the central bank's advice to cap such payout.

The bank said the risk appetite in the economy is low and that it is mindful of second and new waves of infections.

Mr. Tsien said that it was "too early to accurately predict timing and path to recovery."

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 10 335 M 7 550 M 7 550 M
Net income 2020 3 606 M 2 634 M 2 634 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 38 766 M 28 292 M 28 321 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 30 492
Free-Float 72,9%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED-19.85%27 831
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%296 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%246 194
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.91%219 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.41%188 200
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%130 166
