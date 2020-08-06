Oversea Chinese Banking : 2Q Net Income Fell 40%

By P.R. Venkat



Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.'s second-quarter net profit fell 40% on year as the lender set aside higher allowances to cushion it from the impact of Covid-19.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 730 million Singapore dollars (US$533.31 million), while revenue was flat at S$2.63 billion, OCBC said Friday.

For the first half of the year, OCBC took a provisioning of S$1.41 billion.

OCBC has increased provisions for possible credit losses as Covid-19 restrictions hurt businesses that have had to temporarily close their operations.

"Much uncertainty persists on both the economic front and human cost arising from the pandemic. Rising geo-political tensions further clouds outlook," OCBC Chief Executive Samuel Tsien said.

For the first half, the lender declared an interim dividend of 15.9 Singapore cents per share, in accordance with the central bank's advice to cap such payout.

The bank said the risk appetite in the economy is low and that it is mindful of second and new waves of infections.

Mr. Tsien said that it was "too early to accurately predict timing and path to recovery."

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com