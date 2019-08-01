Log in
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED

(OCBC)
Oversea Chinese Banking : 2Q Net Profit Edged Higher

08/01/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd.'s (O39.SG) net profit inched up in the second quarter as higher income from its banking division offset the lower contribution from its insurance arm.

For the April-to-June quarter, Singapore's second-biggest lender by assets on Friday posted net profit of 1.22 billion Singapore dollars ($886 million), up 1% from the same period a year ago, when it made net profit of S$1.21 billion.

The bank was expected to post net profit of S$1.19 billion in the quarter, according to an estimate provided FactSet.

OCBC said net interest income for the quarter rose 10% to S$1.59 billion while non-interest income inched up 1% to S$1.03 billion. Total income climbed 6% on year to S$2.62 billion, though operating expenses also increased, rising to S$1.15 billion from S$1.04 billion.

The bank said life-insurance profit from subsidiary Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. (G07.SG) fell 26% to S$142 million.

OCBC's net interest margin in the quarter rose to 1.79% from 1.67%. Its non-performing loans ratio stood at 1.5% compared with 1.4% in the year-ago period. The bank said its net customer loans rose 4% to S$260.10 billion.

The lender declared an interim tax-free dividend of 25 Singapore cents a share, versus 20 Singapore cents a year ago.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREAT EASTERN HOLDING LIMITED -0.47% 25.3 End-of-day quote.2.39%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED -1.04% 11.42 End-of-day quote.1.42%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 10 502 M
EBIT 2019 6 070 M
Net income 2019 4 756 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,53x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 49 306 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,67  SGD
Last Close Price 11,42  SGD
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED1.42%36 393
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.41%376 246
BANK OF AMERICA25.37%285 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%279 657
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 952
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%196 711
