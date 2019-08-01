Oversea Chinese Banking : 2Q Net Profit Edged Higher

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd.'s (O39.SG) net profit inched up in the second quarter as higher income from its banking division offset the lower contribution from its insurance arm.

For the April-to-June quarter, Singapore's second-biggest lender by assets on Friday posted net profit of 1.22 billion Singapore dollars ($886 million), up 1% from the same period a year ago, when it made net profit of S$1.21 billion.

The bank was expected to post net profit of S$1.19 billion in the quarter, according to an estimate provided FactSet.

OCBC said net interest income for the quarter rose 10% to S$1.59 billion while non-interest income inched up 1% to S$1.03 billion. Total income climbed 6% on year to S$2.62 billion, though operating expenses also increased, rising to S$1.15 billion from S$1.04 billion.

The bank said life-insurance profit from subsidiary Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. (G07.SG) fell 26% to S$142 million.

OCBC's net interest margin in the quarter rose to 1.79% from 1.67%. Its non-performing loans ratio stood at 1.5% compared with 1.4% in the year-ago period. The bank said its net customer loans rose 4% to S$260.10 billion.

The lender declared an interim tax-free dividend of 25 Singapore cents a share, versus 20 Singapore cents a year ago.

