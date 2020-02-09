Oversea Chinese Banking : Bank of Singapore Taps Ex-HSBC Banker as Head of Wealth Planning for Greater China Region

By Nai Lun Tan



Bank of Singapore said it has appointed ex-HSBC banker, Joanne Ho, to head its Wealth Planning for Greater China and North Asia.

Ms. Ho's newly created role will be based in Hong Kong, the bank said in a statement Monday.

Ms. Ho will oversee expansion of the bank's wealth management and investment planning services to clients in the Greater China region, the bank said.

The appointment comes as the Bank of Singapore is seeing an increase in the number of customers in the region.

Ms. Ho was previously Head of Wealth Planning for Asia Pacific, Private Wealth Solutions at HSBC Private Banking.

