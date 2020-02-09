Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited    OCBC   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMI

(OCBC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oversea Chinese Banking : Bank of Singapore Taps Ex-HSBC Banker as Head of Wealth Planning for Greater China Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 11:23pm EST

By Nai Lun Tan

Bank of Singapore said it has appointed ex-HSBC banker, Joanne Ho, to head its Wealth Planning for Greater China and North Asia.

Ms. Ho's newly created role will be based in Hong Kong, the bank said in a statement Monday.

Ms. Ho will oversee expansion of the bank's wealth management and investment planning services to clients in the Greater China region, the bank said.

The appointment comes as the Bank of Singapore is seeing an increase in the number of customers in the region.

Ms. Ho was previously Head of Wealth Planning for Asia Pacific, Private Wealth Solutions at HSBC Private Banking.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.36% 581.3 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED -1.90% 10.86 End-of-day quote.-1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
02/09OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Bank of Singapore Taps Ex-HSBC Banker as Head of Wealt..
DJ
02/07Most Southeast Asian markets fall on coronavirus concerns
RE
01/31HEINEKEN : New year, new start for the great eastern, isle of dogs
AQ
01/07Singapore digital bank race heats up with 21 licence bidders
RE
01/03SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets trim early gains as Mideast airstrikes hit ..
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most tepid amid holiday lull; Indonesia snaps four-day r..
RE
2019Singtel, Grab join forces for Singapore digital bank licence
RE
2019OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Completion of Acquisition of Pacific Mutual Fund Berha..
PU
2019SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Japan's SMFG reports drop in first-half profit as re..
RE
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slip on trade uncertainty, new tariff threat
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 10 572 M
EBIT 2019 6 076 M
Net income 2019 4 760 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,64%
P/E ratio 2019 9,84x
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,44x
Capitalization 47 789 M
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,02  SGD
Last Close Price 10,86  SGD
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Pramukti Surjaudaja Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.00%35 254
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.60%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.73%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.08%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.23%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group