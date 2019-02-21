Log in
Oversea Chinese Banking : Fourth Quarter Net Profit Falls on Drag From Insurance Arm

0
02/21/2019 | 07:32pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (O39.SG) on Friday reported an 11% year-over-year decline in its net profit in the fourth quarter, dragged by the company's insurance arm.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 926 million Singapore dollars (US$685 million), compared with S$1.03 billion in the same period of the previous year, Oversea-Chinese said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

Income from banking operations rose 22%, but the company's insurance arm Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. reported a 29% on year decline in profit to S$741 million in the fourth quarter. Although operating profit from its insurance business grew year-on-year, it was offset by unrealised mark-to-market losses in its investment portfolio and the absence of substantial gains from the sale of investment securities it reported a year ago.

Net interest income rose 7% on year to S$1.52 billion in the fourth quarter, though non-interest income fell 32% to S$830 million due to a decline in investment and insurance income from Great Eastern. Net fees and commissions income declined 4% on year due to a fall in wealth management business amid a subdued investment sentiment, the second-largest Singapore bank by assets said.

Among the bank's key performance ratios, net interest margin increased to 1.72% in the fourth quarter from 1.67% in the same period of the previous year. The ratio of non-performing loans was stable at 1.5%, OCBC said.

Net profit for the full-year rose 11% to S$4.49 billion, a record, it said. Net allowances for loans and other assets for the year were S$288 million, significantly lower than S$671 million it provided in 2017.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 10 004 M
EBIT 2018 5 685 M
Net income 2018 4 682 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,73%
P/E ratio 2018 10,51
P/E ratio 2019 9,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,62x
Capitalization 49 677 M
