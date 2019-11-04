Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited    OCBC   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMI

(OCBC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oversea Chinese Banking : OCBC 3Q Net Profit Declined on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 07:40pm EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.'s (O39.SG) third-quarter net profit fell 6.0% on year mainly due to higher expenses and a one-off charge, it said Tuesday.

Net profit in the July-to-September quarter was 1.17 billion Singapore dollars (US$861.1 million) compared with S$1.25 billion previously, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing. The lender's net profit was expected at S$1.19 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

OCBC's net-interest income grew to S$1.60 billion from S$1.51 billion while its net-interest margin rose to 1.77% from 1.72%.

The bank's non-performing loans ratio edged higher to 1.6% from 1.4%, as non-interest income climbed 2% to S$1.06 billion.

OCBC said it booked a one-off charge of S$91 million related to allowances for non-impaired assets of an Indonesian unit. In total, allowances in the quarter stood at S$144 million, it said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.45% 11.07 End-of-day quote.-1.69%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED -0.89% 8.92 End-of-day quote.23.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
07:40pOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC 3Q Net Profit Declined on Year
DJ
06:12pOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Singapore lender OCBC reports 6% drop in third quarter..
RE
10/31OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
10/30Southeast Asian markets rise on hopes of Fed's rate cut; Thailand shines
RE
10/24GREAT EASTERN : 3Q Net Profit Fell
DJ
10/15OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Redemption of US$1 billion 4.00% Subordinated Notes du..
PU
10/01SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : OCBC Bank to Commence JCB Cards Acceptance in Singap..
AQ
09/30CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Secures S$200 Million Five-Year Green Loan From OCBC Ban..
DJ
09/30OCBC Bank and Singtel Crowned Winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2..
AQ
09/18Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited - Result of AGM
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 10 562 M
EBIT 2019 6 077 M
Net income 2019 4 770 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,97x
P/E ratio 2020 9,69x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,62x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 48 754 M
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,38  SGD
Last Close Price 11,07  SGD
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.69%35 764
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.92%408 578
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.31%290 813
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.06%286 044
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.24%220 688
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.47%205 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group