Oversea Chinese Banking : OCBC 3Q Net Profit Declined on Year

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.'s (O39.SG) third-quarter net profit fell 6.0% on year mainly due to higher expenses and a one-off charge, it said Tuesday.

Net profit in the July-to-September quarter was 1.17 billion Singapore dollars (US$861.1 million) compared with S$1.25 billion previously, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing. The lender's net profit was expected at S$1.19 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

OCBC's net-interest income grew to S$1.60 billion from S$1.51 billion while its net-interest margin rose to 1.77% from 1.72%.

The bank's non-performing loans ratio edged higher to 1.6% from 1.4%, as non-interest income climbed 2% to S$1.06 billion.

OCBC said it booked a one-off charge of S$91 million related to allowances for non-impaired assets of an Indonesian unit. In total, allowances in the quarter stood at S$144 million, it said.

