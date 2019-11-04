Oversea Chinese Banking : OCBC 3Q Net Profit Missed Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (O39.SG) released its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Here is what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The bank's net profit fell 6.0% from a year earlier to 1.17 billion Singapore dollars (US$861.1 million), mainly due to higher expenses and a one-off charge. The lender's net profit was expected at S$1.19 billion, according to FactSet.

TOTAL INCOME: OCBC reported total income of S$2.66 billion, up from S$2.54 billion a year ago. It was expected to post total income of S$2.62 billion, according to FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--BAD-LOAN RATIO: Singapore's second largest bank by assets said its bad-debt ratio rose to 1.6% in the quarter from 1.4% a year ago. Its earnings were hurt by one-time allowances totaling S$144 million during the quarter. The allowances included a S$91 million charge related to an Indonesian subsidiary.

--EXPENSES: The bank said its operating expenses rose 6% from a year ago to S$1.13 billion. The increase was mainly due to higher staff costs, as headcount grew along with OCBC's efforts to invest in areas including digitalization, technology infrastructure and compliance.

--COMMENTARY: Its chief executive, Samuel Tsien, said global and regional economic growth continued to slow, and geopolitical risks have risen. "We shall remain vigilant and will maintain prudent risk management practices while exercising disciplined cost management," he said.

