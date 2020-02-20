Oversea Chinese Banking : OCBC's 4Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Ronnie Harui

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. reported earnings for the fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: OCBC posted net profit of 1.24 billion Singapore dollars (US$885.2 million) for the quarter, up from S$926 million a year earlier. The lender was expected to post a net profit of S$1.13 billion, according to a consensus estimate by FactSet.

TOTAL INCOME: OCBC reported total income of S$2.92 billion in the fourth quarter, up from S$2.35 billion a year ago. This beat a consensus forecast, compiled by FactSet, of fourth-quarter total income of S$2.60 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--NET INTEREST INCOME: The bank's net-interest income rose to S$1.61 billion in the fourth quarter from S$1.52 billion a year earlier. For fiscal 2019, net interest margin, a measure of profitability of a bank's lending operations, climbed to 1.77% from 1.70% in fiscal 2018.

--NON INTEREST INCOME: OCBC's non-interest income increased to S$1.31 billion in the fourth quarter from S$830 million a year ago. The 58% on-year growth may reflect the more-than-doubling of net profit at insurance arm Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. in the fourth quarter.

--NON PERFORMING LOAN RATIO: The bank's non-performing loans ratio edged lower to 1.45% at the end of 2019 from 1.49% a year earlier. The on-year decline in the NPL ratio suggests its loan book may be under less stress.

