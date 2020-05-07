Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited    O39   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMI

(O39)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oversea Chinese Banking : Singapore bank OCBC's first quarter profit tumbles 43% to seven-year low on virus charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 07:58pm EDT
A view of an Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) signage at their premises in Singapore

Oversea-Chinese Banking Group's first-quarter net profit slumped 43% to its lowest level in seven years as Singapore's second-largest lender more than doubled its loan loss charges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said on Friday its net profit declined to S$698 million ($494 million) in January-March from S$1.23 billion a year earlier. That was weaker than an average estimate of S$941 million from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

OCBC's provisions for credit losses swelled to S$657 million from S$249 million a year earlier, as it built up buffer for "stresses expected against the recessionary market outlook" and factored in allowances for a local customer in the oil trading sector.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
07:58pOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Singapore bank OCBC's first quarter profit tumbles 43%..
RE
05:53pOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : 1Q Net Down 43%
DJ
08:13aOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Fitch Places OCBC Wing Hang Bank and its Macao Subsidi..
AQ
05/05OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
04/21Singapore Probes Energy Trader Hin Leong
DJ
04/16Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
RE
04/15Banks Owed $3 Billion in Talks With Singapore Oil Trader, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
04/07Singapore to ease banks' capital buffer rules amid virus outbreak
RE
02/28Southeast Asian markets collapse as virus grips markets; Thailand, Singapore ..
RE
02/25SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slightly higher as markets stabilise, virus fears linger
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 10 466 M
EBIT 2020 5 765 M
Net income 2020 4 008 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,96%
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
P/E ratio 2021 8,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 39 026 M
Chart OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,98  SGD
Last Close Price 8,88  SGD
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Pramukti Surjaudaja Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED0.34%27 474
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.24%274 968
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%250 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.33%198 673
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%193 900
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.35%133 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group