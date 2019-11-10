Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited    OCBC   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMI

(OCBC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oversea Chinese Banking : Singapore's DBS beats estimates with 15% profit jump

0
11/10/2019 | 06:45pm EST
A DBS logo on their office building in Singapore

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported on Monday a forecast-beating 15% rise in quarterly profit, supported by higher wealth management fees.

The Singaporean bank's net profit came in at S$1.63 billion ($1.20 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with S$1.41 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of S$1.57 billion from five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Net interest income rose 8% to S$2.46 billion in the quarter, while net interest margin came in at 1.90%. The company expects its margin to fall by about 7 basis points in 2020.

Singapore's banks face a challenging outlook as interest rates soften and lending moderates after robust growth in recent years.

Last week, peer Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp posted its weakest quarterly profit this year after booking a one-off charge at its Indonesian banking unit.

DBS's wealth management fees jumped 22% to S$357 million.

The lender also said it made extra allowances of S$61 million given "ongoing political and economy uncertainty."

It added that the performance of its business in Hong Kong was "resilient", but reported a 13% decline in net profit from the second quarter because of higher allowances and weaker trading income.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.19% 26.61 End-of-day quote.11.99%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 11.13 End-of-day quote.-1.15%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 10 577 M
EBIT 2019 6 057 M
Net income 2019 4 761 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,62x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,53x
Capitalization 48 888 M
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,29  SGD
Last Close Price 11,10  SGD
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.15%35 965
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.17%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.86%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.21%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.40%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.47%208 466
Categories
