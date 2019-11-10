Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited    OCBC   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMI

(OCBC)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oversea Chinese Banking : Singapore's DBS third quarter profit beats view on wealth fees, cautions on outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 10:43pm EST
A DBS logo on their office building in Singapore

DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported that higher wealth management fees drove a forecast-beating 15% rise in third-quarter profit, but cautioned growth will slow next year due to the impact of lower interest rates.

The Singaporean bank said on Monday it expects its net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, to fall by about 7 basis points in 2020. It was 1.90% for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Singapore's banks face a challenging outlook as interest rates soften and lending moderates after robust growth in recent years.

DBS made a net profit of S$1.63 billion ($1.20 billion) for the quarter, compared with S$1.41 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of S$1.57 billion from five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Net interest income rose 8% to S$2.46 billion in the quarter and wealth management fees jumped 22% to S$357 million.

"Growth was driven by higher fees and trading gains, good cost control and flat margins, partially offset by higher credit costs and one-offs," said Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies Singapore.

DBS' revenue and profit growth will be in the low single digits next year, while fee and commission income should continue to expand in double digits, Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said.

"Next year is going to be lower growth just because the interest rate impact on our book is going to filter through," Gupta told a news conference.

"Given the global environment and the interest rates headwinds, we are still quietly optimistic that we should be able to continue to deliver decent performance into next year."

Last week, peer Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp posted its weakest quarterly profit this year after booking a one-off charge at its Indonesian banking unit.

DBS said it made extra allowances of S$61 million given "ongoing political and economy uncertainty".

It added that the performance of its business in Hong Kong was "resilient", but reported a 13% decline in net profit from its operations there compared to the second quarter because of higher allowances and weaker trading income.

($1 = 1.3596 Singapore dollars)

By Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.19% 26.61 End-of-day quote.11.99%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 11.13 End-of-day quote.-1.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
11/10OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Singapore's DBS third quarter profit beats view on wea..
RE
11/10OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Singapore's DBS beats estimates with 15% profit jump
RE
11/07Japan's SMFG, Singapore's OCBC compete for majority stake in Indonesian bank ..
RE
11/04OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC 3Q Net Profit Missed Expectations -- Earnings Rev..
DJ
11/04Singapore bank OCBC reports lower quarterly profit on one-off charge
RE
11/04OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC 3Q Net Profit Declined on Year
DJ
10/31OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
10/30Southeast Asian markets rise on hopes of Fed's rate cut; Thailand shines
RE
10/24GREAT EASTERN : 3Q Net Profit Fell
DJ
10/15OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Redemption of US$1 billion 4.00% Subordinated Notes du..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 10 577 M
EBIT 2019 6 057 M
Net income 2019 4 761 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,62x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,53x
Capitalization 48 888 M
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,29  SGD
Last Close Price 11,10  SGD
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.15%35 965
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.17%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.86%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.21%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.40%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.47%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group