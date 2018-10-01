Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited    OCBC   SG1S04926220

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED (OCBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oversea Chinese Banking : Singapore's OCBC says sale of Hong Kong Life Insurance cancelled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 04:24am CEST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's OCBC Bank said on Monday that a planned sale of Hong Kong Life Insurance to investment firm First Origin had been called off after the buyer failed to meet certain conditions before a Sept. 30 deadline.

OCBC, via a subsidiary OWHB in Hong Kong, owns a third of the insurer - one of the last remaining independent life insurance businesses in Hong Kong. OWHB is one of five owners including Chong Hing Insurance Co Ltd, a unit of Chong Hing Bank Ltd.

First Origin International Ltd agreed to acquire the business in March last year for HK$7.1 billion ($907 million), according to two of the sellers.

"OWHB together with the other sellers have terminated the sale...on the basis that the closing conditions have not been satisfied," OCBC said in a statement. It did not specify which conditions were not met.

First Origin International Limited forfeited a deposit of HK$710 million ($90.7 million) to the sellers, OCBC said.

The deal had been awaiting approval from the Hong Kong regulator.

($1 = 7.8281 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONG HING BANK LTD -0.14% 14.12 End-of-day quote.-15.95%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED 0.70% 11.44 End-of-day quote.-7.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
04:24aOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Singapore's OCBC says sale of Hong Kong Life Insurance..
RE
02:37aOVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited's Sale of 33.33% Stake in ..
PU
09/26MARCO POLO MARINE : Singapore shares close higher on Tuesday
AQ
09/20OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Redemption of S$1.5 billion 5.1% Non-Cumulative Non-Co..
PU
09/15First Greater Anglia Aventra completed
AQ
09/13MOYA ASIA : unit wins tender for water supply system in Indonesia
AQ
08/31OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : OCBC Malaysia banks on cautious but continued growth
AQ
08/15OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITE : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
08/10OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : Notice of Redemption of S$1.5 billion 5.1% Non-Cumulat..
PU
08/06OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING : 2Q Net Profit Rises 16% On-Year -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
08/06Overseas Chinese Banking reports Q2 results 
2016OCBC Offers Growth At A Reasonable Price 
2016Quality Concerns Front-And-Center At DBS Group 
2015DBS Group Gives You What You Pay For 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 10 101 M
EBIT 2018 5 629 M
Net income 2018 4 611 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 10,36
P/E ratio 2019 9,43
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,34x
Capitalization 47 977 M
Chart OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,7  SGD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED-7.74%35 117
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA-0.20%299 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%290 222
WELLS FARGO-12.94%254 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%236 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.