OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMI

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMI

(O39)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore bank OCBC first-quarter profit slumps to seven-year low, builds loan-loss defences

05/07/2020 | 09:46pm EDT
A view of an Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) signage at their premises in Singapore

By Anshuman Daga

Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp more than doubled its loan loss provisions due to the coronavirus and warned of a "very uncertain" economic outlook, as it posted a 43% plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

The worse-than-expected performance pushed OCBC's profit to the lowest in seven years, as it joined larger Singapore peer DBS Group and global banks in building defences against credit losses amid the pandemic.

"We paid close watch on our credit portfolio against the market uncertainty, and significantly shored up our allowances on a forward-looking basis," OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement.

The bank's net profit fell to S$698 million ($494 million) in January-March from S$1.23 billion a year earlier - well below an average estimate of S$941 million from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

OCBC's provisions for credit losses swelled to S$657 million from S$249 million a year earlier, as it built up a buffer for "stresses expected against the recessionary market outlook" and factored in allowances for a Singapore oil trader.

Singapore's trade-reliant economy is set to record the worst recession in its history, as economic and consumer activity slumps due to government restrictions on travel.

Kevin Kwek, a senior analyst at research firm Sanford C. Bernstein in Singapore said OCBC earnings were always more volatile versus other local lenders especially in times of market volatility - because of its insurance subsidiary.

Profit contribution from OCBC's insurance unit plunged 94% to S$18 million in the latest quarter from a year earlier, OCBC said.

Last year, Singapore banks had forecast muted earnings growth for 2020 as interest rates soften and lending moderates following a strong performance in the past few years.

Singapore has reported nearly 21,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, one of the highest in Asia, due to outbreaks in cramped migrant-worker dormitories.

($1 = 1.4132 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.20% 19.74 End-of-day quote.0.20%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED -0.22% 8.88 End-of-day quote.0.34%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED -0.10% 19.88 End-of-day quote.0.15%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 10 466 M
EBIT 2020 5 765 M
Net income 2020 4 008 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,96%
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
P/E ratio 2021 8,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 39 026 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,98  SGD
Last Close Price 8,88  SGD
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Pramukti Surjaudaja Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED0.34%27 474
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%274 968
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%250 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.33%198 673
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.54%193 900
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.35%133 526
