Singapore bank OCBC reports lower quarterly profit on one-off charge

OCBC's net profit came in at S$1.17 billion ($861.05 million) for the July-September quarter, missing a S$1.19 billion average estimate of five analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. Last year, it reported a profit of S$1.25 billion in the quarter.

However, excluding the one-off charge related to changes in its expected credit loss modelling at the Indonesian unit, OCBC's core net profit was S$1.26 billion, slightly higher than S$1.25 billion a year earlier.

Higher wealth management fees helped offset a challenging environment as the city-state narrowly dodged a recession in the third quarter due to the unrelenting trade war between the United States and China - two of Singapore's biggest export markets.

Singapore's central bank eased monetary policy for the first time in three years last month.

As loan growth moderates and interest rates soften, banks are gearing up for a challenging outlook after clocking robust growth rates in recent years.

The lender's net interest income grew 6% to S$1.60 billion and net interest margin rose 5 basis points to 1.77%.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)