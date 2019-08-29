Log in
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED

(OCBC)
Singapore kicks off digital banks application process, unveils rules

08/29/2019 | 04:03am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank kicked off on Thursday the application process for up to five new digital bank licences and issued detailed guidelines for potential contenders.

The entry of new players could lead to the biggest shake-up in two decades in a market dominated by local banks DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank Ltd.

"The new digital bank licences, which will be extended to non-bank players, will ensure that Singapore's banking sector continues to be resilient, competitive and vibrant," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement. The MAS, which had flagged the liberalisation of the sector in June, said on Thursday that it would accept applications until the end of the year.

The MAS plans to issue licences for up to two full digital banks and up to three digital wholesale banks.

"Digital full banks will be allowed to take deposits from and provide a wide range of financial services to retail and non-retail customer segments, while digital wholesale banks will be permitted to serve small and medium enterprises and other non-retail segments," the MAS said.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.62% 24.02 End-of-day quote.1.09%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED -0.66% 10.51 End-of-day quote.-6.66%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD -0.20% 24.41 End-of-day quote.-1.09%
VIBRANT GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.15 End-of-day quote.4.17%
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
