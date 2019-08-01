Log in
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED

(OCBC)
Singapore's OCBC reports steady Q2 profit; UOB's profit rises 8 pct

Office workers walk past an OCBC branch in Singapore's financial district

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd reported steady second-quarter profit, while its net interest income rose to a record, driven by growth in loans and margins. "Loan growth was sustained and Net Interest Margin continued to improve. Fee income rose quarter-on-quarter, led by higher wealth-management fees, with our private banking Assets Under Management climbing to new levels," CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement on Friday.

The city-state's second-biggest listed lender said net profit came in at S$1.22 billion ($886 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$1.21 billion a year ago. This compared with an average profit estimate of S$1.29 billion from two analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. OCBC said net interest income grew 10 percent to a new high of S$1.59 billion.

Second-quarter profit at smaller lender United Overseas Bank advanced 8% to S$1.17 billion, supported by improvement in both interest and non-interest income, the bank said.

($1 = 1.3769 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.38% 26.51 End-of-day quote.11.57%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED -1.04% 11.42 End-of-day quote.1.42%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD -0.45% 26.28 End-of-day quote.6.48%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 10 502 M
EBIT 2019 6 070 M
Net income 2019 4 756 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,53x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 49 306 M
Technical analysis trends OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,67  SGD
Last Close Price 11,42  SGD
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel Nag Tsien Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sang Kuang Ooi Chairman
Wei Hong Ching Chief Operating Officer
Siew Peng Tan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Khiang Tong Lim Head-Group Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED1.42%36 393
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.41%376 246
BANK OF AMERICA25.37%285 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%279 657
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 952
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%196 711
