Singapore's OCBC reports steady Q2 profit; UOB's profit rises 8 pct

The city-state's second-biggest listed lender said net profit came in at S$1.22 billion ($886 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$1.21 billion a year ago. This compared with an average profit estimate of S$1.29 billion from two analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. OCBC said net interest income grew 10 percent to a new high of S$1.59 billion.

Second-quarter profit at smaller lender United Overseas Bank advanced 8% to S$1.17 billion, supported by improvement in both interest and non-interest income, the bank said.

($1 = 1.3769 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)