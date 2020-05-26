Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
05/26/2020 | 07:48am EDT
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 26, 2020 19:38
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200526DVCA9HB1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Chew Kok Liang
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
10
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0275
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
23/06/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
22/06/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0275
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0275
Pay Date
08/07/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 61,778 bytes)
Disclaimer
Overseas Education Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 11:47:03 UTC
Latest news on OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Sales 2020
82,8 M
EBIT 2020
16,1 M
Net income 2020
8,39 M
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
9,49%
P/E ratio 2020
14,4x
P/E ratio 2021
13,7x
Capi. / Sales2020
1,48x
Capi. / Sales2021
1,48x
Capitalization
123 M
Chart OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
0,44 SGD
Last Close Price
0,30 SGD
Spread / Highest target
55,9%
Spread / Average Target
49,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
42,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.