Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Overseas Education Limited    RQ1   SG2F49989922

OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED

(RQ1)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/06
0.3 SGD   +1.69%
05:29aOVERSEAS EDUCATION : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 18 June 2020
PU
05/26CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
04/16WITHDRAW - CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Overseas Education : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 18 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 05:29am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 7, 2020 17:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 18 June 2020
Announcement Reference SG200707OTHR968D
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chew Kok Liang
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 147,782 bytes)

Disclaimer

Overseas Education Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 09:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
05:29aOVERSEAS EDUCATION : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 18 June 2020
PU
05/26CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
04/16WITHDRAW - CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTI : : Mandatory
PU
04/07WAIVER : : Deferment Of AGM And Revision To Record Date And Payment Date For Pro..
PU
02/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 82,8 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
Net income 2020 8,39 M 6,01 M 6,01 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 9,33%
Capitalization 125 M 89,5 M 89,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Overseas Education Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,44 SGD
Last Close Price 0,30 SGD
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Alan Perry Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hie Wu Ho Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lok Hiong Wong Executive Director
Yew Mun Ho Lead Independent Director
Teng Muan Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED-18.92%90
TAL EDUCATION GROUP53.84%43 782
GSX TECHEDU INC.200.59%15 056
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-5.21%4 258
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED66.40%3 824
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED21.76%3 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group