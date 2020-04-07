Log in
OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED

OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED

(RQ1)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/03
0.27 SGD   0.00%
06:03aWAIVER : : Deferment Of AGM And Revision To Record Date And Payment Date For Proposed Final Dividend
PU
02/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
Waiver :: Deferment Of AGM And Revision To Record Date And Payment Date For Proposed Final Dividend

04/07/2020 | 06:03am EDT
Announcement Title Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 7, 2020 17:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Deferment of AGM and Revision to Record Date and Payment Date for Proposed Final Dividend
Announcement Reference SG200407OTHREOLO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chew Kok Liang
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 99,801 bytes)

Disclaimer

Overseas Education Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 10:02:17 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 81,2 M
EBIT 2019 15,6 M
Net income 2019 7,64 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,4%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 112 M
Technical analysis trends OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,44  SGD
Last Close Price 0,27  SGD
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Alan Perry Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hie Wu Ho Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lok Hiong Wong Executive Director
Yew Mun Ho Lead Independent Director
Teng Muan Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSEAS EDUCATION LIMITED0.00%79
TAL EDUCATION GROUP11.54%31 516
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-23.53%3 642
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED2.91%3 530
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.96%2 815
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.84%2 463
