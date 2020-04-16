Withdraw - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
04/16/2020 | 05:31am EDT
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 16, 2020 17:21
Status
Withdraw
Corporate Action Reference
SG200213DVCA6U8R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Chew Kok Liang
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
10
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0275
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please be informed that the Payment Date remains unchanged on 15 May 2020 consistent with our announcement released on 13 February 2020.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
04/05/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
30/04/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0275
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0275
Pay Date
15/05/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Reason(s) for Withdrawal
Reason(s) for Withdrawal
We refer to the announcement made by the Company on 7 April 2020. In view that the Company has deferred its AGM to a future date, the previously announced record and payment dates for the proposed final Dividend are no longer applicable. The Company will announce new dates when the date of holding its AGM is determined.
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
