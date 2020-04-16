Log in
Withdraw - Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

04/16/2020 | 05:31am EDT
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 16, 2020 17:21
Status Withdraw
Corporate Action Reference SG200213DVCA6U8R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chew Kok Liang
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 10
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0275
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please be informed that the Payment Date remains unchanged on 15 May 2020 consistent with our announcement released on 13 February 2020.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 04/05/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 30/04/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0275
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0275
Pay Date 15/05/2020
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Reason(s) for Withdrawal
Reason(s) for Withdrawal We refer to the announcement made by the Company on 7 April 2020. In view that the Company has deferred its AGM to a future date, the previously announced record and payment dates for the proposed final Dividend are no longer applicable. The Company will announce new dates when the date of holding its AGM is determined.
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 61,558 bytes)

Disclaimer

Overseas Education Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 09:30:06 UTC
