Overseas Shipholding : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 8, 2019

0
03/01/2019 | 12:41pm EST

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) announced today that it plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before market opens on Friday, March 8, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Friday, March 8, 2019.

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 850-0546 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.osg.com/

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 8, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering Access Code 10129249.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded tanker company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 21-vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of five ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, nine MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.


© Business Wire 2019
